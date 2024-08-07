Mather Group LLC. Has $876,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,696,152,000 after buying an additional 3,168,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $111,980,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,001,000 after buying an additional 1,139,156 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 737,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after acquiring an additional 450,422 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,229,000 after acquiring an additional 391,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DD traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $78.76. 372,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,482. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.61. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

