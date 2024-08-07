Mather Group LLC. Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,509 shares of company stock worth $55,981,794 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $15.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $856.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $805.15 and a 200 day moving average of $798.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $885.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $912.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLK

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.