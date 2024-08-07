Mather Group LLC. Increases Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 1,556.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $11,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 2.8 %

CZR stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.55. 1,340,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,089,110. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

