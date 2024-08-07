Mather Group LLC. Makes New $782,000 Investment in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.50% of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 174,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,001 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter.

Get Simplify Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,319. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $28.22. The company has a market capitalization of $160.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.74.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Profile

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.