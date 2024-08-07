Mather Group LLC. Purchases 180 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 19.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.7% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 192,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.29. 460,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,617. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.03 and a 1 year high of $131.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EXPD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.