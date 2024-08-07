Mather Group LLC. Purchases 2,915 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 240,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 68,145 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,437,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,141,000 after buying an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,760,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,284,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 325,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.40. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $40.16.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

