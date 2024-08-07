Mather Group LLC. Purchases 99 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,642,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 21,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,169,000 after purchasing an additional 419,404 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.99. 271,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,439. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.66 and its 200-day moving average is $161.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $125.68 and a 12-month high of $186.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

