Mather Group LLC. Raises Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VPU traded up $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $159.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,684. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $163.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.83.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.