Mather Group LLC. Raises Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 135.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,472,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of -31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $45.31.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TFC

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.