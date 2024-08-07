Mather Group LLC. Sells 381 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,394.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000.

NYSEARCA:VIOG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.69. 21,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.32. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.41 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

