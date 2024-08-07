Mather Group LLC. Sells 976 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,789 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $13.47. 4,141,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,422,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.59.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $169,545.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 618,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,331.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $169,545.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,176 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

