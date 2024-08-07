Mather Group LLC. Trims Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 1.0% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Crocs by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Crocs by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $210,543.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,103 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,965.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $210,543.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,965.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,178 shares of company stock worth $4,597,445. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CROX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.09.

Crocs Trading Up 2.5 %

Crocs stock traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.90. The stock had a trading volume of 499,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,346. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.00. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

