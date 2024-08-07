Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) EVP Sells $1,293,700.00 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total value of $1,293,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,115.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matson Trading Down 1.2 %

MATX stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.98. The company had a trading volume of 312,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,176. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.80 and a 200-day moving average of $117.41. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $82.68 and a one year high of $136.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

Institutional Trading of Matson

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 10,860.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 32,580 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 3,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Matson

About Matson

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.