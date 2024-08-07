Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.000-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.2 billion. Maximus also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00-6.20 EPS.

Maximus Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE MMS traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $87.64. The company had a trading volume of 659,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,355. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.75. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $93.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Maximus will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

About Maximus

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

(Get Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.