Medallion Financial Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Medallion Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Medallion Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Medallion Financial had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Medallion Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFIN opened at $7.71 on Monday. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $180.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.17.

Medallion Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2,306.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 23,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

