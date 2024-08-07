Medifast (NYSE:MED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.56, Zacks reports. Medifast had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $168.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Medifast updated its Q3 2024 guidance to -0.700–0.050 EPS.

Medifast Price Performance

NYSE MED traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $19.91. The company had a trading volume of 463,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,701. Medifast has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.76 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Medifast in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

Further Reading

