MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MELI. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 212.8% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 82,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,627,000 after buying an additional 56,146 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 800.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $49.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,859.70. The stock had a trading volume of 586,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,795. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,650.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,621.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,141.04 and a 52-week high of $1,878.38.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,973.33.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

