Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Shares Down 4.2% on Insider Selling

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $450.95 and last traded at $467.71. 7,171,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 16,358,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $488.14.

Specifically, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.15, for a total transaction of $406,486.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,034,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $535,549.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,130,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.15, for a total value of $406,486.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,034,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,572 shares of company stock valued at $154,826,010. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $572.51.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. South Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 74.5% in the second quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 26,748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 373.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 20,286 shares during the period. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.0% during the second quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 21,047 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

