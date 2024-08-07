Meter Governance Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $14.66 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $14.66 million and approximately $94,406.88 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,175,714 coins and its circulating supply is 31,125,003 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,175,714 with 31,121,078 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.48815961 USD and is down -3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $102,335.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.