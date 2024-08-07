MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report) rose 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.56 and last traded at $42.55. Approximately 1,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.32.
The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78 and a beta of -4.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28.
The MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (FLYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYD was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
