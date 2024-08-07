MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.150-1.710 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $830.0 million-$910.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $893.2 million. MKS Instruments also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.15-$1.71 EPS.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $2.90 on Wednesday, reaching $103.52. 1,475,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $147.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.74.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.94 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $35,587.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,426.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $35,587.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,426.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

