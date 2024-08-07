Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.28), Zacks reports. Modiv Industrial had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Modiv Industrial Price Performance

Shares of MDV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,613. Modiv Industrial has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.23.

Modiv Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Modiv Industrial’s payout ratio is -244.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, major shareholder First City Investment Group, L acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 653,944 shares in the company, valued at $9,769,923.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Modiv Industrial in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

About Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

Further Reading

