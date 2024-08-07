MOG Coin (MOG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $42.04 Million

MOG Coin (MOG) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last week, MOG Coin has traded 39.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MOG Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. MOG Coin has a total market capitalization of $449.34 million and $42.04 million worth of MOG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About MOG Coin

MOG Coin was first traded on July 19th, 2023. MOG Coin’s total supply is 360,447,686,344,656 tokens. The official website for MOG Coin is www.mogcoin.xyz. MOG Coin’s official Twitter account is @mogcoineth.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mog Coin (MOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mog Coin has a current supply of 360,447,686,344,655.8. The last known price of Mog Coin is 0.00000132 USD and is up 2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $43,373,545.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mogcoin.xyz.”

