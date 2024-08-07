Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

Shares of TAP stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.40. 333,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.71. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $69.18.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 46.6% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

