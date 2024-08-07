Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.53. 7,252,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,266,403. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.00. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $61.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

