Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $137.22 million and $4.85 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00035809 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012735 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,131,106,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,682,265 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

