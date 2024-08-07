MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) CEO Travis Dalton Acquires 500,000 Shares

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) CEO Travis Dalton acquired 500,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,004,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,666.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MultiPlan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPLN traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.28. 3,018,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,996. The stock has a market cap of $180.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. MultiPlan Co. has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.16.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 122.73%. The company had revenue of $233.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MultiPlan Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on MultiPlan

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MultiPlan

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MultiPlan by 19.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 407,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 66,172 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 45,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,550,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 770,826 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MultiPlan by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,837 shares during the period. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP increased its holdings in MultiPlan by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MultiPlan

(Get Free Report)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.