MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) CFO Douglas Michael Garis Buys 1,150,000 Shares

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) CFO Douglas Michael Garis acquired 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,721,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MultiPlan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPLN traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,018,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $180.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. MultiPlan Co. has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.16.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $233.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.59 million. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 122.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MultiPlan Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of MultiPlan

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MultiPlan by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12,837 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in MultiPlan by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 45,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in MultiPlan by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MultiPlan by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 407,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 66,172 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in MultiPlan by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,550,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 770,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

