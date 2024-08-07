National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.360-2.440 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Shares of NSA stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,838. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.49. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.95.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.28%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $694,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,209.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

