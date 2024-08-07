National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.50.
Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on National Vision from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $542.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.47 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director D Randolph Peeler purchased 34,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,616. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,471,131.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 182,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
