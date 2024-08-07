Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Issues Earnings Results

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.22% and a negative net margin of 97.75%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Navitas Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,077,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,286. Navitas Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $584.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navitas Semiconductor

In other news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 87,060 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $396,993.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,118,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,900,537.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.