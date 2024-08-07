Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37), Briefing.com reports.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NMRA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.79. 752,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,208. Neumora Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NMRA. Mizuho started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

