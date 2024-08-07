New England Research & Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Boston Partners raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,541 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,617,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 764,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,820,000 after purchasing an additional 396,805 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,864,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,935,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.69. The company had a trading volume of 594,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.12. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $92.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.84.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMN. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

