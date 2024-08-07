New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 316 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,594 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $148,567,000 after buying an additional 1,281,471 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 41.9% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Summa Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.88.

Starbucks Trading Up 2.0 %

SBUX stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.37. 10,519,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,875,823. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

