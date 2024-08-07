New England Research & Management Inc. Takes Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $11.33 on Tuesday, reaching $517.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,117. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $362.49 and a 52-week high of $570.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $524.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $529.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.21.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

