New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $12.50 to $12.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. New Mountain Finance traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 16783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director David Ogens bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $44,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,854.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of New Mountain Finance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,574,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,469,000 after purchasing an additional 91,379 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,548,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,193,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,080,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after buying an additional 369,695 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1,157.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 426,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 392,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 2.2% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 423,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.15.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $94.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.25 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 31.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 115.32%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

