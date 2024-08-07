New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading Up 6.4%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.83 and last traded at $63.77. Approximately 572,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,770,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EDU shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $127.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Tobam bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,979,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $825,000. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 392,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,797,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

