Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Shares Down 24.2%

Shares of Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF – Get Free Report) were down 24.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 1,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Newron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.

Newron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a biopharmaceutical company, focus on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) and pain in Italy and the United States. It offers Xadago (safinamide), a chemical entity for the treatment of Parkinson's in the European Union, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, and South Korea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.