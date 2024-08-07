Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Shares Down 24.2%

Shares of Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF – Get Free Report) were down 24.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 1,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.
Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a biopharmaceutical company, focus on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) and pain in Italy and the United States. It offers Xadago (safinamide), a chemical entity for the treatment of Parkinson's in the European Union, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, and South Korea.
