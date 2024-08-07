NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Down to $6.39

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.39, but opened at $6.00. NextDecade shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 597,600 shares.

Separately, TD Cowen raised their price objective on NextDecade from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

NextDecade Stock Down 14.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.64). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextDecade Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc acquired 11,690,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,681,817.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,536,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,522,767.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NextDecade news, major shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc acquired 11,690,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $87,681,817.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,536,369 shares in the company, valued at $131,522,767.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director York Capital Management Global sold 35,072,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $263,045,527.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,264,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,982,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextDecade in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in NextDecade in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in NextDecade by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

