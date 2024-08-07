NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,620,402. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.95.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

