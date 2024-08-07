Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Stock Price Up 6%

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) shares rose 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.78 and last traded at $32.78. Approximately 256 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

Nissan Chemical Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.50.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $480.61 million for the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 16.97%.

About Nissan Chemical

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. The company provides high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid, as well as concrete and civil engineering-related products; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; TEPIC-VL, a liquid epoxy compound; TEPIC-FL, a liquid epoxy material; FOLDI-E101, an epoxy reactive diluent; Ecopromote, a nucleating agents for PLA; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

