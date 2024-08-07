Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of €1.75 to €1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NOMD stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.34. 234,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,549. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.61 million. Research analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

