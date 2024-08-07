NuScale Power (SMR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 342.39% and a negative return on equity of 38.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NuScale Power to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SMR opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.25. NuScale Power has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $16.91.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

