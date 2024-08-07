Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Down 13.4%

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 13.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.91. 63,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,367,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

Nuvation Bio Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $708.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvation Bio

In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Xiangmin Cui acquired 87,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $262,267.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,762,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,223.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff purchased 172,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $499,348.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,348.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Xiangmin Cui purchased 87,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $262,267.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,762,951 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,223.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 596,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,500. 36.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 551.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,794 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 748,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 537,314 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 528,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 421,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily