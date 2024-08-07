NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.130-5.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $944.0 million-$950.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $939.1 million. NV5 Global also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.13-$5.20 EPS.

NV5 Global Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.08. The stock had a trading volume of 95,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,537. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $88.26 and a twelve month high of $115.01.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.42 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $128.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVEE

Insider Transactions at NV5 Global

In related news, CEO Benjamin Heraud sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $113,071.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,641.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $293,186.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Heraud sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $113,071.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,641.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,123 shares of company stock valued at $763,857. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NV5 Global

(Get Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.