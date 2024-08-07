nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) PT Lowered to $82.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.80.

Shares of NVT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.83. 1,462,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,239. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.00.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

