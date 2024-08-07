Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) was up 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 2,070,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,852,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1.05 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.96.

Oatly Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. The stock has a market cap of $519.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

