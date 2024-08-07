Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of OXY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,868,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,953,234. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $55.04 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.15. The company has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 765,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.28 per share, with a total value of $46,168,391.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,333,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,210,688,275.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.31.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

