ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.64 EPS

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.64), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ODP had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. ODP updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-5.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-5.000 EPS.
NASDAQ:ODP traded down $13.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,122. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.40. ODP has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $58.98. The company has a market capitalization of $881.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
