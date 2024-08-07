ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.64 EPS

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.64), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ODP had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. ODP updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-5.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-5.000 EPS.

NASDAQ:ODP traded down $13.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,122. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.40. ODP has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $58.98. The company has a market capitalization of $881.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

