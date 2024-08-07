Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,780,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,010,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401,526 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ODFL traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $197.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,449. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.49 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.06 and its 200-day moving average is $199.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $196.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.78.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

